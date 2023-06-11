Police: Drug lab found in St. Pete home

Robert Papp Jr., 32, was charged with trafficking amphetamine.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Authorities say they have arrested a man after discovering a drug lab Sunday afternoon found inside a home in St. Petersburg.

The drug lab was found in the home located on Illinois Avenue Northeast, the St. Pete Police Department said in a news release.

Police say some of the drugs found can be "volatile," and there will be several fire trucks and emergency vehicles at the home as a precautionary measure.

There is reportedly no danger to properties nearby and nobody has been asked to evacuate the area.

The police department says the investigation of the incident remains ongoing.