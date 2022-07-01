Law enforcement across Pinellas County cracking down on drunk drivers this holiday weekend

Operation "DUI Wolf Pack" will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday and runs through 5 a.m. Sunday.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement agencies across Pinellas County are teaming up for a special operation to crack down on drunk driving this Fourth of July weekend.

The initiative is being done in memory of Deputy John R. Kotfila Jr., of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office who was killed by a drunk driver back on March 12, 2016.

"The operation is part of the Pinellas County Sheriff's on-going commitment to

reduce deaths, injuries and property damage associated with traffic crashes

related to impaired driving," the sheriff's office wrote in a statement.

Deputies say they want to raise awareness for the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The last "DUI Wolf Pack" operation was back in March during Spring Break. It was done in honor of 18-year-old Yvonne Meyers, who was killed by a drunk driver back in 1992.

In addition to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, the following agencies will be taking part: