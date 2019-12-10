CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 19-year-old drunk driver crashed head-on into another car overnight on the Courtney Campbell Causeway, police say.

Conner Hall was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of the bridge before crashing into another car, according to a Clearwater Police Department news release. Two other cars also were caught up in the crash.

It happened around 3:20 a.m. Saturday.

Hall allegedly admitted to officers he drank several alcoholic beverages prior to the crash, and police say he failed several field sobriety tests.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment before being sent to jail. Another person was treated for minor injuries.

