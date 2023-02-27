Duke Energy files to save customers nearly $8.50 monthly due to lower fuel prices

Customers would see the rate change in April's billing cycle.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Lower fuel prices could help lower Duke Energy customers' bills in the next couple of months.

Duke Energy Florida updated its fuel and capacity rate request due to decreasing natural gas cost projections, the company announced. The new rate request would lower a typical residential customer's bill to about $8.50 per month.

Should the filing be approved, the monthly bill for a residential customer using 1,000 kWh would be $190.56, Duke Energy said. Customers could see the rate change in the April 2023 billing cycle, saving $8.48 per 1,000kWh compared to the proposed January 23 filing.

At the time of the January filing, Duke Energy and other power companies filed rate increases with the Florida Public Service Commission due to storm restoration costs from hurricanes Ian and Nicole and unpredictable natural gas prices, the companies said.

"Duke Energy wanted to take immediate steps to provide cost relief for our customers," Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president, said. "We understand some families are facing financial pressures and encourage anyone who needs assistance to reach out to us."