Duke Energy Florida files to refund customers $56M annually in federal corporate tax savings

Customers could see an adjusted base rate with the first billing cycle of January 2023.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Duke Energy Florida customers could soon see a cheaper bill as the energy company is proposing to pass on $56 million dollars of corporate tax savings annually to customers.

If the filing is approved, residential rates will decrease $1.90 per 1,000 kilowatt-hours in January.

"We understand our customers need some relief, and this is an opportunity for Duke Energy to pass tax savings to our customers," Duke Energy Florida State President Melissa Seixas said in a statement. "We will continue to look for creative solutions to provide relief and focus our efforts to deliver the best possible service."

Duke Energy Florida said the Inflation Reduction Act impacts the company involving changes to the production tax credits associated with solar investments.