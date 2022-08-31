Duke Energy reaches new milestone, completes 10th solar site in Florida

The company was successful in providing 700 megawatts of clean energy to Florida customers.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Following the completion of a 74.9-megawatt solar facility in Hardee County, Duke Energy completed its commitment to bring 700 megawatts of clean energy to its Florida customers.

The Charlie Creek Solar Power Plant site is the last of 10 solar sites that are part of Duke Energy's multiyear plan that began in 2018 through 2022.

"Today we are delivering on our promise to build a cleaner, brighter energy future for our customers,” Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president, said in a news release.

The company plans to more than double that and provide 1,500 MW of solar power generation to Florida customers by 2024. The 10 sites are located throughout Florida in the following counties: Hamilton, Gilchrist, Columbia, Volusia, Manatee, Highlands, Bay and now Hardee.

"In addition to carbon reduction and the benefits of creating a diverse energy infrastructure, solar development fosters economic development and job creation in the areas that Duke Energy serves," the company says.