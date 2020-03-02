LARGO, Fla. — More than 15,000 customers were without power in central Pinellas County following a reported explosion at a Duke Energy substation.

Pinellas County Fire Rescue dispatch reports crews were sent just after 4 p.m. Monday to the area of Bryan Dairy and Belcher roads to the explosion call.

Aerial video from Sky10 shows fire and smoke coming from parts of the substation. Duke Energy says there was an equipment failure at the site.

About 15,400 customers were impacted at the peak of the outage, with thousands coming back online since, according to Duke Energy's outage map.

It's estimated power will be restored by 7:30 p.m.

