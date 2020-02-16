DUNEDIN, Fla. — A 20-year-old man drowned Saturday while kayaking off the Dunedin Causeway.

Deputies responded to the bridge around 10:30 p.m. upon reports of a man, identified as Kyle Bobb, struggling in the water, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. He had somehow capsized his kayak and did not return to shore.

His body was found around 2:45 a.m. Sunday about 200 yards offshore.

Rough conditions made a water rescue impossible by land, so a flight unit was called in, the sheriff's office said. Even the crew had difficulty keeping sight of Bobb until a marine unit was able to recover his body.

His friends told deputies they were out fishing, and Bobb paddled his kayak to set a bait just before it capsized.

It's believed alcohol or drugs were not factors in the drowning, deputies say, who add Bobb was not wearing a life vest.

An investigation is ongoing.

