Dunedin conducting investigation into cybersecurity 'incident'

DUNEDIN, Fla. — The city of Dunedin is investigating a cybersecurity incident that impacted the city's network environment earlier this week.

IT issues were reported with email and online payments for permits, utilities, parks and recreation and marina fees on Tuesday, Oct 4. A comprehensive investigation is now underway.

At this time, the City Water and Waste Treatment facilities are "secure operational," the city said in a news release.

"City phones are working, utility payments can be made securely through our third-party system, Paymentus, and updates will be available via the City website at www.dunedingov.com and City of Dunedin social media platforms," the city said.

The investigation into the cybersecurity episode could last for several weeks.