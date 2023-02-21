x
Pinellas County

Pinellas deputies: Woman found dead inside home after apparent fire

The medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
Credit: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
FILE PHOTO

DUNEDIN, Fla. — An investigation is ongoing after a woman was found dead inside her home Monday in Dunedin, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office reports.

At around 1:23 p.m., deputies responded to a home off of Evans Road for a welfare check of 62-year-old Ivette Martinov. Once at the house, law enforcement could reportedly smell smoke coming from inside and requested Dunedin Fire Rescue to come out.

Fire crews were able to force entry into the house where Martinov was found dead, the sheriff's office explains.

There was no active fire at the time, but "there was evidence of a fire."

Detectives investigating the fire say it doesn't look suspicious. The medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to figure out the cause and manner of death.

There's an ongoing investigation into the situation.

