82-year-old woman pulled from Dunedin house fire by neighbor dies

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.

An 82-year-old woman died from her injuries following a fire Thursday morning at her apartment, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Firefighters responded just after 9 a.m. to the home in the area of Palm Lake Lane and Rainbow Drive where they found the building engulfed in flames, the Dunedin Fire Department said in an earlier statement.

A neighbor pulled the woman, identified as Patricia Mitchell, from the doorway after hearing her call for help, the sheriff's office stated Friday.

"According to detectives, the main door to the residence was open, but the screen door was closed at the time that Mitchell was calling for help," the agency's statement continued.

Mitchell was taken to an area hospital for treatment but later died from her injuries.

An autopsy will be performed to determine a cause and manner of death, the sheriff's office said.