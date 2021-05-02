Fire forces Dunedin long-term care facility evacuation

DUNEDIN, Fla. — An overnight fire in Dunedin forced evacuations at a long-term care facility.
Firefighters say they were called to ManorCare Health Services at about 2:15 p.m. for a fire.
Crews say the fire forced the people who live at ManorCare Health Services to evacuate.
Nobody was hurt, according to firefighters.
This is a developing story, Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
