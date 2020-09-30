Man accused of sexually battering young girl

DUNEDIN, Fla. — A Pinellas County man is behind bars on charges he sexually battered a girl under the age of 12.
Michael Doyle, 52, was arrested Tuesday with two counts of sexual battery of a child less than 12 years old, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Detectives say the child had been sleeping at Doyle's home in 2015 and woke up to him battering her. She reportedly disclosed what happened in 2017.
The sheriff's office says detectives finally were able to get probable cause to arrest Doyle. The relation between the two is not known, and detectives have not said what led up to Doyle's arrest.
If you are in need of help, you are not alone: The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office wants people to give them a call if they have been subjected to sexual abuse or know anything about this case.
The number to call is 727-582-6724.
