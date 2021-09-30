Conserve water: Electrical fire damages Dunedin water plant

The public works director says while the city has enough water stored, people should still use it sparingly.

DUNEDIN, Fla. — People living in Dunedin are being asked to conserve water after an electrical fire damaged the city's water plant early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out just after 4 a.m.

About 25 minutes later, firefighters and emergency responders from Dunedin, Clearwater, Palm Harbor and Safety Harbor were able to contain the fire inside the plant, according to a release from the city.

Dunedin Fire & Rescue Chief Jeff Parks said there were no injuries, no suspected arson and no hazardous material risk to the environment.