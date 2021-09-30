Conserve water: Electrical fire damages Dunedin water plant

DUNEDIN, Fla. — People living in Dunedin are being asked to conserve water after an electrical fire damaged the city's water plant early Thursday morning.
The fire broke out just after 4 a.m.
About 25 minutes later, firefighters and emergency responders from Dunedin, Clearwater, Palm Harbor and Safety Harbor were able to contain the fire inside the plant, according to a release from the city.
Dunedin Fire & Rescue Chief Jeff Parks said there were no injuries, no suspected arson and no hazardous material risk to the environment.
While the director says there is "a safe and adequate water supply" stored in the city's potable storage tanks, people an encouraged to use it sparingly, like holding off on watering lawns until officials can fully assess the situation.