Rescuers help save muralist from Dunedin water tower

As the man tried to rappel down, he got stuck.

DUNEDIN, Fla. — A rescuer helped rappel down a mural artist who became trapped on a water tower, live video from Sky 10 showed Friday afternoon.

The man, Tom Stovall, was hired to paint an image and had been performing the work. As he tried to get down from the tower, he got stuck, Dunedin Fire and Rescue confirmed.

Authorities said the call went out around 2 p.m. from the area of Curlew Road and Bayshore Boulevard.

He was seen just "hanging there" for a time from the tower, which was estimated to be about 100-150 feet tall.

It's not believed the man suffered any injuries.