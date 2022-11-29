Pre-K programs open for Pinellas County students

There are several early childhood education opportunities to prepare students for kindergarten, Pinellas County Schools says.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Applications for prekindergarten programs in Pinellas County are now open for the 2023-2024 school year.

There are several early childhood education opportunities to prepare students to move on to kindergarten and beyond, Pinellas County Schools said on its website.

"All programs offer developmentally appropriate activities that build on children’s emerging talents and strengths," the county said in a statement.

Below are the following skills students who are enrolled in the program will learn, according to Pinellas County Schools:

Language and literacy skills

Cognitive and fine motor skills

Lifelong social and emotional skills

Families who qualify for free or reduced-price meals will also qualify for free full-day Voluntary Prekindergarten (VPK). Also, children of full-time PCS employees at selected elementary school sites will receive free full-day VPK and enrollment into Pre-K.

PCS employees at Largo and Countryside high schools will be offered a discount to enroll their kids into Pre-K programs.