ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Just as quickly as new artwork went up at the St. Pete Pier, it came down.

Over the weekend, Mayor Rick Kriseman posted this video of the massive $1.4 million Janet Echelman sculpture going up close to the pier:

It later had to come down so that adjustments could be made. The studio says it was created correctly and it's not unusual to have to make some changes.

The sculpture has been controversial because of the location and that it's seven stories high.

It's not yet known when it will go back up.

