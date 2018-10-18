PALM HARBOR, Fla. -- An eight-vehicle crash closed the southbound lanes of U.S. 19 at Nebraska Avenue Thursday afternoon.
Florida Highway Patrol said a Ride PSTA bus was involved in the crash.
Troopers did not release the conditions of people involved.
Troopers tweeted a photo of the scene.
Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes.
