PALM HARBOR, Fla. -- An eight-vehicle crash closed the southbound lanes of U.S. 19 at Nebraska Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol said a Ride PSTA bus was involved in the crash.

Troopers did not release the conditions of people involved.

Troopers tweeted a photo of the scene.

Pinellas: SB lanes of US-19 at Nebraska Avenue are closed following an 8 vehicle crash to include a @RidePSTA bus. Seek other southbound routes. pic.twitter.com/OUdJH2lF7A — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) October 18, 2018

Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes.

