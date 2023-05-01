117th Epiphany celebration: What you need to know about the Greek Orthodox tradition

Friday's events include a divine liturgy, a procession to Spring Bayou and a dive for the Epiphany cross.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla — Tarpon Springs' Greek Orthodox community will gather on Friday for one of the Tampa Bay area's most popular and unique religious events.

The 117th Epiphany celebration will take place on Jan. 6. It's an annual tradition celebrating the baptism of Jesus Christ by St. John the Baptist.

Observance of the Epiphany began Thursday with a blessing of the fleet, including the divers, local businessmen, and the spring and fishing boats at the famous Sponge Docks.

Then at 9 a.m. Friday, St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral will hold a Hierarchical Divine Liturgy.

Following the divine liturgy, Archbishop Elpidophoros will lead a procession of clergy, altar servers, visiting dignitaries, choir, school children in traditional Greek costumes, teen divers and a dove bearer to Spring Bayou.

At the water, a white dove will be released, symbolizing the Holy Spirit, and Holy Water will be poured into the bayou.

Next, the archbishop will cast a white cross into the water, where dozens of young men will dive for it. The person who retrieves the cross, the church says, will kneel before the archbishop for a special blessing.

The cross dive, one of the most distinctive parts of the Epiphany celebration, is seen as a right of passage for young men in Tarpon Springs.

The Epiphany festivities in Tarpon Springs date back to 1906.

Road closures

The Epiphany celebration will affect the roads in Tarpon Springs from 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

The area bounded by Spring Boulevard, Pine Street, Levis Avenue and Lemon Street will be closed, along with some smaller roads in the area of the procession.

Portions of alternate U.S. Highway 19 (from Pine Street to Lemon Street) and Tarpon Avenue (from Levis Avenue to Spring Boulevard) will also be shut down to traffic.