Where's Ervan? Silver Alert issued for missing visitor

OLDSMAR, Fla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man visiting from Minnesota who is said to have left his family overnight with their dog.

Ervan Callies, 79, was staying at the Marriott Residence Inn when he was seen leaving the hotel with his dog, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say he is driving a 2016 Ford Explorer with Minnesota tag 048TET.

Callies has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and suffers memory issues, the sheriff's office said.

He is about 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has light gray hair and blue eyes. Callies was seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt with blue jeans.

The family dog, a black and white female cocker spaniel, is named Penny, the news release states.

Anyone with information about Callies' whereabouts is asked to call 911.

