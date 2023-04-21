Authorities searching for escaped inmate last seen in Tarpon Springs

Law enforcement says he was last seen at a work release program in Tarpon Springs.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Pasco County Sheriff's deputies are assisting multiple agencies with a search for an escaped inmate Friday evening.

Tarpon Springs Police Department and the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office are searching for Patrick Carlson, 31, who escaped from a work release program in Tarpon Springs, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

He was last seen at around 4 p.m. Friday in the Mandarin Drive area and is believed to have headed northbound on foot or bicycle into the Anclote area of Pasco County.

If you have information about Carlson's whereabouts, you're asked to call 911.