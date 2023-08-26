One year later, dozens gather to remember teen killed in Clearwater crash

The 15-year-old was hit and killed by a car while walking to his bus stop in 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEARWATER, Florida — Aug. 26 marks one year since Ethan Weiser was hit and killed by a car while walking to his bus stop. The 15-year-old student and his sister were crossing Belleair Road in Clearwater.

Since Ethan Weiser's death, his family has made it their mission to improve safety for kids walking along busy roads. His life is remembered as the efforts continue to make sure what happened to Ethan doesn't happen to another child.

Ethan Weiser was the oldest of six kids. His family said he was always offering a helping hand.

"Memorializing kind of, you know, Ethan's memory and recognizing, you know, the impact that he had on people and kind of remembering who he was and reflecting on some of those thoughts and memories. And it was good," Matt Croasmun said.

Croasmun is Weiser's uncle. He's tirelessly advocated for safety improvements to be made along the road where his nephew was killed.

Dozens of people gathered for a candlelight vigil. While remembering Ethan, many were reminded of their own kids.

"I think it also speaks to the fact that this type of situation doesn't care what your race, age, gender, political view [is]. So, we owe our kids a chance to get to school safely," Croasmun said.

Croasmun says we all have a role to play in improving roadside safety and wants people to know if they see something concerning, take a proactive approach.

"Tell someone, reach out to your county, reach out to someone in the city," he said.

Since Ethan's death, a lighted crosswalk has been installed. The bus stop has also been moved closer to that crosswalk. His family is still working to get more lights on the road to keep everyone who walks it safe.