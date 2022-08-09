Family of Ethan Weiser pushes for pedestrian safety changes

It's been nearly three weeks since Ethan Weiser was hit and killed by a car while walking to his bus stop. Since then, his family has been asking for safety changes.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — On Friday, August 26, Ethan Weiser didn't know he'd be walking to his Largo High School bus stop for the last time.

The 15-year-old was hit and killed by a car while crossing Belleair road in Clearwater.

In the weeks since his tragic death, family members of Ethan have been pushing for safety improvements on the road where a memorial for Ethan now sits.

Kids walk to their school bus stop at around 6:30 a.m. Ethan's uncle, Matt Crousmun, described it as impossible to pass safely.

"Virtually pitch black, no street lights, no reflectors, no crosswalk," Crousmun said. "It’s a rough place for a grown-up the cross let alone for a 15-year-old to try to figure out in the morning."

Crousmun said he began his efforts for change with the City of Clearwater. He learned Belleair Road is a county road, not a city road, prompting him to speak at Thursday's Pinellas County Commission meeting.

What he's asking them: "That we get a minimum of some kind of crosswalk, street lights, would be great but there needs to be some type of illumination or something to let drivers know that [people] are coming on the road."

Crousmun said he's pulled reports on the tragedies that have occurred on Belleair Road. Ethan was not the first, or second, fatality on that street.

"Three people that have died in the last two years," Crousmun said. "So one wasn’t enough and two also wasn’t enough. With any luck, a 15-year-old kid just trying to get to the high school so we can enjoy his first year of madrigals would be maybe the catalyst of change."

Crousmun said he also tried to see about getting the bus stop moved to a safer area. The county said it has no plans to adjust the bus stop location.

When Ethan's uncle addressed the county commission, they responded. A move not typical during the public input section of a commission board meeting.

"Thank you very much for being here and please accept the condolences of the entire commission on the loss of Ethan," Charlie Justice, the commission chair, said. "I know a lot of commissioners have talked to staff about the situation."

The county administrator chimed in too, explaining the county's plans to follow up.

"We do meet with the police, I know the investigation is ongoing, following the investigation we will engage with them, look at the outcome of that, and again look at any engineering and safety improvements we can incorporate," Barry Burton, county administrator, said.

Other residents living in that area spoke during the public input section as well, raising concern about how overcrowded the area already is with traffic.

"Could this problem have been anticipated before the changes of the school bus pick up and drop off for the school year 2022? I believe yes," Mark Birenbaum said.

Crousmun said he'll continue to follow up and reach out to every necessary person until safety improvements are made.