Memorial sign honors teen killed in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A memorial sign was installed on Tuesday for a 15-year-old who was killed walking to his bus stop in Clearwater.

The sign for Ethan Weiser was installed on Belleair Road by the Florida Department of Transportation.

The sign reads, "Watch for pedestrians. In memory of Ethan Weiser".

Since Ethan's death, his family, led by his uncle, has been on a crusade to promote pedestrian and bus stop safety in Pinellas County.

According to the land use and transportation planning agency, Forward Pinellas, Belleair Road has seen a total of 468 crashes between 2017 and 2021; three of which were fatal.

The bus stop where Weiser was killed meets state guidelines and the state and school district say the stop is in a reasonably safe location.

Many students, like Weiser's sister, who walks there every morning, said the location of the bus stop is dangerous.

Other children said there needs to be better lighting because it can be dark.