ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Florida Supreme Court revoked the law license of Lysa Clifton, who is accused of soliciting alleged Clearwater parking lot shooter Michael Drejka while he was sitting in jail.

Clifton, 31, agreed to give up her license to practice law and her membership in the Florida Bar be nullified. The Bar accused her of "direct solicitation of a client in a high-profile criminal case" and failure to perform services. She, too, had pending criminal charges for driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspected license.

The Florida Bar announced the decision against Clyfton, in addition to 26 other attorneys disciplined across the state, on Friday.

Clyfton last August was removed as one of Drejka's attorneys amid a Florida Bar solicitation investigation. Public logs showed she went to visit the 48-year-old Drejka, accused of shooting 28-year-old Markeis McGlockton outside a Clearwater convenience store, at the Pinellas County jail.

RELATED: One year later, Clearwater convenience store shooting still hasn't gone to trial

On July 19, 2018, Britany Jacobs parked in the spot reserved for people with disabilities outside the Circle A store on Sunset Point Road in Clearwater. As Drejka confronted Jacobs, McGlockton walked outside and shoved Drejka to the ground.

Video surveillance showed Drejka pulling out a gun and shooting McGlockton.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri initially declined to arrest Drejka, saying the case was covered under Florida's "stand your ground," law which allows a person to use deadly force if they think they're about to face "imminent death or great bodily harm."

The case quickly rose to national prominence amid the sheriff's decision and protests that followed.

RELATED: Timeline: How Markeis McGlockton's death ignited the 'stand your ground' debate yet again

Drejka, charged with manslaughter, remains out of jail on $100,000 bail. His trial is set to begin in August.

What other people are reading right now:



►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.