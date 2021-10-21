Excavator driver hit with several pieces of wood in St. Petersburg crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Several pieces of wood fell off a truck when it crashed and ended up hitting an excavator driver who was working in the area, police said.
The crash happened just after 9 a.m. Thursday on the Pinellas Bayway, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.
Police say the 43-year-old truck driver was heading north when he somehow lost control and crashed into a utility box and palm tree. The wood that had been fastened to the truck broke free and flew into the excavator.
Those pieces hit its 46-year-old driver in the chest and abdomen, police said.
While the excavator driver was sent to the hospital in critical condition, the truck driver received minor injuries in the crash.
The crash is under investigation.