Excavator driver hit with several pieces of wood in St. Petersburg crash

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Several pieces of wood fell off a truck when it crashed and ended up hitting an excavator driver who was working in the area, police said.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. Thursday on the Pinellas Bayway, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.

Police say the 43-year-old truck driver was heading north when he somehow lost control and crashed into a utility box and palm tree. The wood that had been fastened to the truck broke free and flew into the excavator.

Those pieces hit its 46-year-old driver in the chest and abdomen, police said.

While the excavator driver was sent to the hospital in critical condition, the truck driver received minor injuries in the crash.