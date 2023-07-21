Exposed trash bakes in sun at Clearwater apartment complex

10 Tampa Bay crews visited the leasing office during business hours and the doors were locked.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Neighbors in Clearwater reached out to 10 Tampa Bay about exposed trash at their apartment complex that’s been left to sit in the Florida heat for days.

Multiple neighbors told crews that over the past few days, the situation has improved…but that it’s still horrible.

“It’s nasty, it’s unbearable,” Timothy Mignone explained.

Mignone and his mother Doris both live at the Garden Trail Apartments in Clearwater.

Doris says she often has to go back into her home because the smell wafting up to her balcony is overwhelming.

“Just coming out here, I feel like throwing up right now, it’s sickening,” Mignone said.

When our teams arrived, trash had been sitting all day on an open utility trailer. Neighbors say it’s an improvement from how things were last week.

“It was all over here on the ground, almost out here in the parking lot,” Mignone explained.

Other neighbors tell 10 Tampa Bay they saw a “notice of non-payment” on the trash compactor, and then staff later told them it was broken. They say that started the initial pile-up of trash, with bags flowing out of the compactor and covering the surrounding sidewalks.

Someone eventually placed the utility trailer outside to carry off the trash in the meantime.

A dumpster was also eventually brought out to the complex, but neighbors say it’s so high that it’s tough for older residents or kids to take out the trash to use.

That dumpster wasn’t placed where the trash compactor used to be, which sat next to an area with steps that would have made the dumpster easier to access for those who have trouble lifting it.

The dumpster was instead placed in the middle of the parking lot.

While the trailer of trash sautées in the sun, neighbors are just hoping that somehow, they can get a breath of fresh air.

“It’s just bad business,” Doris said.