Fishing tournament to benefit family of fallen Pinellas County deputy

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Deputy Michael Magli was killed in the line of duty on Feb. 17.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Proceeds from a charity raffle at an upcoming fishing tournament will benefit the family of fallen Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Deputy Michael Magli.

Magli, 30, was killed in the line of duty on Feb. 17 when a suspected drunk driver crashed into him. Sheriff Bob Gualtieri called the fallen deputy a hero during his funeral service.

Reel Adventure Kayak Fishing and Osprey Bay Outdoors are partnering to host a kayak fishing tournament Saturday, April 3, with a weigh-in by 4:30 p.m. at Osprey Bay Outdoors, located at 160 N. Belcher Road, according to a news release.

A mandatory captain's meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, April 2, at Osprey Bay Outdoors to review instructions prior to the event.

In addition to the charity raffle, there will be vendors, food and a live DJ, the release states. The registration fee is $65.

The first-place winner takes home $1,000, while second and third place winners receive $500 and $300, respectively.