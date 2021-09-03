Fallen police K-9s to be honored at annual ceremony

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office plans to take a moment Tuesday to honor the brave police K-9s who have since passed away.
The annual K-9 memorial service is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Curlew Hills Memory Gardens Pet Cemetery, located at 1750 Curlew Road in Palm Harbor, according to the sheriff's office.
Members of the public are welcome to attend.
Three dogs will be added to the memorial and remembered:
- Pinellas County Sheriff's Office canine "Riggs" survived by his handler, Retired Corporal Kevin Andress
- Pinellas County Sheriff's Office canine "Watson" survived by his handler, Retired Detective Pat Shea
- Pinellas County Sheriff's Office canine "Bubby" survived by his handler, Deputy Jim Vickers
The sheriff's office says there are about 60 dogs interred at the memory gardens.
