ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- After patrolling more than 11,000 miles over 59 days, the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Resolute is finally home.

The crew provided a law enforcement presence in the Windward Passage between Cuba and Hispaniola and helped deter illegal migrant departures as part of Operation Southeast Watch.

Children of Coast Guard Cutter Resolute crew members watch the cutter return home to St. Petersburg, Florida, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley J. Johnson

The Coast Guard said a large portion of the 59-day patrol focused on training new crew members. The crew trained in small boat pursuit tactics, law enforcement operations, damage control, medical response, ship handling, navigation and other watch station skills.

The Finley family awaits the arrival of Chief Petty Officer Nathan Finley, a crew member aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Resolute, in St Petersburg, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley J. Johnson.

Crew members also did more than 300 helicopter evolutions including shipboard landing, vertical replenishment and in-flight refueling.

The Resolute is 210-foot Reliance-class cutter based in St. Petersburg.

