'They were lovely people' | Family remembers 3 people killed in Venice plane crash

The father of pilot Christian Kath thanks the St. Petersburg community for the outpouring of support, saying, "It does help, it just really does help."

VENICE, Fla. — More than a month after a small plane crashed off the coast of Venice, the family of the three people killed are still struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.

On Dec. 3, 2022, pilot Christian Kath, his wife Misty, and their 12-year-old daughter Lily, flew from St. Petersburg to Venice for dinner with the intention of returning home that night. It was on their return flight that they ran into trouble. According to NTSB, the plane crashed seconds after takeoff.

For Christian's father, Chris Kath, it was God's will, a horrible destiny that couldn't be avoided.

"There's nobody to blame for this," Chris Kath said. "It's just one of those things that just went wrong."

Chris Kath has experience flying himself and after seeing the initial NTSB report, believes his son became disoriented at take-off.

"Christian hadn't had his pilot's license all that long, but he was trained properly," Chris Kath said. "He wasn't doing anything, which he shouldn't have been doing."

Remembering his son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter, Chris Kath said, "They all were lovely, lovely people. They were certainly a lot more than ordinary."

The couple's other daughter, 10-year-old Harper, was fortunately not on board the plane that night.

"That evening, Harper had been invited to a birthday party and stay over with friends," Chris Kath said.

Harper is now making a new life in Australia, living with her maternal grandparents.

"It has been and will be tough for Harper, very much so. She has lost her whole family," Chris Kath said. "She lost her mom and dad and sister all in one."

Last week, a memorial was held in Australia to remember Christian, Misty and Lily Kath.

Chris Kath said the outpouring of support at the service and from the family's St. Petersburg community has been heartwarming.

"I'd like people over there to know how much we appreciate the support we've had from them and knowing that they are thinking of us. It does help, it just really does help when times are tough," Chris Kath said. "No one can carry a load for you, but having someone walking with you helps."