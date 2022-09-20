Family of 21-year-old man critically injured in St. Pete attempted road rage murder clinging onto faith

St. Pete Police arrested two people in connection to the case that has a 21-year-old motorcyclist fighting for his life.

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — A crash that could've turned deadly has a family praying their loved one will survive.

"He has significant injuries, by all means he should be dead by now. He is not," Shannon Turner said.

She's the mother of the 21-year-old man who is in a coma and on a ventilator at a hospital.

"He has a very severe brain bleed. Almost every bone, from what I understand, is broken. Both arms, wrists, even a thigh is broken," Turner said.

Her focus right now is holding onto hope that her son will pull through.

St. Petersburg Police say Narciso Rosario and his sister Solimar drove into the 21-year-old on Central Avenue after taunting him. Investigators say their white Lincoln Mercury sedan pushed him and his motorcycle into oncoming traffic. He was hit head on by a truck. Both are charged with attempted second degree murder.

"We were not prepared to hear that. That somebody drove into him and pushed him into an oncoming truck. Don't be getting caught up in your feelings because their actions have our hearts and a million pieces laying up in the hospital. If you get caught up in this road rage or whatever you need to get your butt off the road," Turner said.

Turner and her family do not blame the driver of the truck who hit her son saying they can only imagine what they're going through.