Family of Largo High School teen killed walking to bus stop asks school district for safe change

Ethan Weiser was hit and killed walking to his bus stop and now his family wants the school district to look into bus stop safety.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — It’s been over two weeks since a Largo High School student was hit and killed while walking to his bus stop in Clearwater.

On Tuesday, Ethan Weiser's family questioned Pinellas School board officials at a board meeting about what their plan is to create a safe change for all students.

Weiser’s uncle, Matt Croasmun, asked board members to change state guidelines for what determines a bus stop location.

The bus stop where Weiser was killed meets state guidelines and the state and school district believes the stop is in a reasonably safe location.

Many students like Weiser's sister who walks there every morning said the location of the bus stop is dangerous.

Other kids said cars at the same location and that there needs to be better lighting because it’s dark a place.

Croasmun asked the school district to make changes and wants parents to speak up.

"The counties, the cities, they’re not going to change something if they don’t know it needs changing," Croasmun said. "It only makes sense the community needs to help itself. So if you see those things that need change, bring it up."