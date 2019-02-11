ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A family of seven was rescued after their boat overturned Saturday at Fort De Soto Park.

The family said they drove down to the area from Davenport to hang out for the day.

The family was out by Egmont Key when their boast shut off and started filling with water, according to first responders.

Tierra Verde Fire and EMS crews said one woman went underwater when the boat started to fill with water. She was taken to the hospital as a precaution, investigators said.

