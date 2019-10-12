PINELLAS PARK, Fla — It's not jingle bells but the jingle of keys: the happy sound of the season for Shanequa Shorter and her daughter.

The family received the keys to their new Habitat for Humanity home at a special dedication ceremony Monday morning. The house in Pinellas Park is the first of 70 to be completed in an affordable housing community called Tellor Estates.

Like all Habitat recipients, Shorter had to work hard for her house, putting in labor and completing financial education courses. She says the Habitat program was difficult but well worth the effort.

“This is the best Christmas gift possible,” Shorter said.

Earlier this year, 10News gave Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas & West Pasco Counties a $30,000 TEGNA Foundation grant to help with landscaping at Tellor Estates.

About 40 members of the 10News team also helped build Shorter’s house, so it’s fun for us to see the finished product, too.

We wish the Shorters many happy years in their new home.

RELATED: 10News hammers out homes with Habitat for Humanity

RELATED: TEGNA Foundation donates $30,000 to affordable housing project

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter