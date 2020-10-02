ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. —

Police are asking for the public's help to identify a red car and its driver suspected to have hit and killed a man.

The crash happened around 7:40 p.m. Saturday at 5th Avenue S and 37th Street S, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Police say Brendan Hawkins died after a car turned from westbound 5th Avenue to southbound 37th Street. He was on a motorcycle traveling eastbound when he was hit.

“Hurt, angry, confused, sad,” Lanwa Wright said.

Wright is the father to the 24-year-old that was killed in the crash. He spoke exclusively to 10News and says he had just seen his son minutes before the accident.

“I love him and I miss him. I just wish that it would’ve never happened because it’s too soon for him to go. He had two kids,” Wright said.

Hawkins was a father to a little boy and girl. His death is now another number among the thousands of hit-and-runs the state has seen.

In the last five years, Florida troopers say there have been more than a half a million hit-and-run crashes that killed 1,037 people statewide. Troopers say most deadly hit-and-run crashes happen at night, just like the one that killed Hawkins

“That person was a coward. They just turned as they felt it! They knew what they had done. They knew what they had done was wrong and they just kept going,” Wright said.

While the investigation and search for the driver continues, the family is waiting for answers. They hope whoever has any valuable information will come forward.

“Whether they think they’re going to get away with it, know you still have to pay for it. You’re not going to get away. You’re not going to get away from it. Whoever you are, you’re not going to get away from it so that’s what gives me peace,” Wright said.

St. Petersburg Police say Hawkins was traveling over the speed limit at the time of the crash. He was wearing a helmet. He died shortly after being transported to Bayfront Hospital. The family has set up a fund to raise money for his funeral.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call St. Petersburg police at 727-893-7780 or by sending an anonymous tip by texting "SPPD" and the tip to TIP-411.

