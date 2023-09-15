FEMA opens Disaster Recovery Center in St. Pete in wake of Hurricane Idalia

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency will open a Disaster Recovery Center for those residents affected by Hurricane Idalia in St. Petersburg.
The center will be open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Enoch D. Davis Center located at 111 18th Ave. S.
A news release explains that DRCs serve as a place where people can access various services and information related to disaster recovery including:
- Application assistance
- Translation and accessibility services
- Access to disaster-related resources
- Access to computers and phones
City officials say when visiting the center to bring identification, proof of residence, insurance information, and any documentation related to the disaster-related losses to include in the application process,
Register for FEMA assistance online at DisasterAssistance.gov, via the FEMA app or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362).
The city's Shore Acres neighborhood appeared to receive the brunt of Hurricane Idalia's storm surge flooding as residents there still continue cleanup efforts. Nearly 1,500 homes were impacted by the hurricane — about 46% of all the homes in that area.