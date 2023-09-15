FEMA opens Disaster Recovery Center in St. Pete in wake of Hurricane Idalia

The center will be open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Enoch D. Davis Center located at 111 18th Ave. S.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency will open a Disaster Recovery Center for those residents affected by Hurricane Idalia in St. Petersburg.

The center will be open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Enoch D. Davis Center located at 111 18th Ave. S.

A news release explains that DRCs serve as a place where people can access various services and information related to disaster recovery including:

Application assistance

Translation and accessibility services

Access to disaster-related resources

Access to computers and phones

City officials say when visiting the center to bring identification, proof of residence, insurance information, and any documentation related to the disaster-related losses to include in the application process,

Register for FEMA assistance online at DisasterAssistance.gov, via the FEMA app or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362).