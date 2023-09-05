FEMA inspectors, staff a welcome sight in Tampa Bay areas flooded by Idalia, homeowner says

10 Tampa Bay talked with a homeowner "pleasantly surprised" with how fast a FEMA inspector checked out her home.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It’s one of the only times you want to see a stranger in your home after a storm.

In a hard-hit neighborhood of St. Petersburg on Tuesday, a homeowner welcomed in a FEMA inspector to asses the damage left behind by Hurricane Idalia.

FEMA has both officials and inspectors on the ground across Florida, some alerting folks in certain counties that they may apply for disaster assistance, others like our 10 Tampa Bay cameras caught on Tuesday inspecting the homes of those who applied.

“She basically went through the whole house room by room and did an assessment,” explained Dawn Gray, the homeowner, adding the inspector took photos and notes on a tablet.

Dawn Gray was one of the first people in Pinellas County to apply for assistance, doing so before the county was added to the disaster declaration Sunday. Dawn Gray was told her application had gone through and that an inspector would be at her home within seven to 14 days. Turns out the inspector came within 24 hours of Dawn Gray making the call.

“I was very pleasantly surprised,” she added.

Dawn Gray, her daughter and her husband have been staying elsewhere while cleaning up their flood-damaged belongings.

“A lot more [water] than we thought, we thought it was going to be like Ida, which only got to the first level, but a lot more [water],” explained John Gray, who was home while it started to flood last Wednesday.

Like many of their neighbors, they lost a lot, and now with a gutted home, they hope FEMA can give them assistance to cover temporary housing costs.

“We have to wait for our flood insurance adjustor to get the report to them, and once they get the report, hopefully they’ll be able to issue us some funding,” Dawn Gray explained of the process.

Florida counties that have been approved for FEMA Individual Assistance include Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando and Jefferson.

Disaster assistance may include financial help for basic home repairs, temporary lodging and other expenses caused by the storm.

“If you have homeowners, renters or flood insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your damage expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance,” said Crystal Paulk-Buchanan with FEMA’s Newsdesk.

To spot FEMA officials, they will be wearing an official FEMA shirt or vest and an ID badge displayed above their belt line.

Inspections will take place in coordination with FEMA.

“If you report that you cannot, or may not be able to, safely live in your home, FEMA may need to perform an inspection of the damaged dwelling. The inspection may be conducted at the site of the damaged dwelling or remotely. FEMA will contact you to let you know how the inspection will take place,” added Paulk-Buchanan.

To apply for assistance, head to this link, use the FEMA app or call 800-621-3362. Lines are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day of the week and help is available in most languages.

FEMA will ask for: