FHP: 3 cars pulled over for going more than 100 mph on Gandy Bridge

According to an arrest affidavit and traffic citations, each car was clocked going 100 mph or more while driving into St. Petersburg or Tampa over the bridge.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Three different cars were pulled over within a two-day span for speeding over the Gandy Bridge with one driver even getting arrested, Florida Highway Patrol explained in a news release.

According to an arrest affidavit and traffic citations, each car was clocked going 100 mph or more while driving into St. Petersburg over the bridge.

At 11:06 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, a 24-year-old man was seen driving his Mitsubishi sedan in a street race by a trooper going westbound on the Gandy Bridge.

The man reportedly was clocked accelerating away reaching 100 mph in a posted 55 mph zone with another car. FHP says there was other traffic nearby at the time of the race, including a tanker CMV.

Troopers pulled the sedan over, and according to the agency, the 24-year-old driver admitted to racing.

The man was then taken into custody and was charged with racing on a highway. He also received a traffic citation, and his car was towed.

Early in the morning the next day, two other cars were pulled over by troopers for speeding over the Gandy Bridge.

A 19-year-old and 20-year-old were pulled over after they were caught reportedly conducting a "roll-race" eastbound on the bridge into Hillsborough County.

FHP says the peak speed of the cars was approximately 130 mph in the 55 mph zone.

"There were other vehicles involved, but they did not reach such high speeds and were left far behind during the race," the agency explained in a news release.

The drivers pulled over were issued traffic citations for racing on a highway.