Video shows car swerve off road, narrowly miss home in Clearwater neighborhood

Home security footage shows the car swerving off the road and narrowly missing a home.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Security footage from a home in a Clearwater neighborhood shows a car swerving off the road and narrowly missing the home across the street as it crashes into the mailbox out front.

Florida Highway Patrol says the man driving that car was participating in an illegal street race.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Owen Drive south of State Road 590.

Troopers say Isaiah Fields, 21, was driving south on Owens Drive and passed a friend's car before they lined up at the end of the cul-de-sac. The cars raced northbound on Owens Drive until Fields approached a dip in the road marked by traffic control signs suggesting a speed of 15 miles per hour, according to the report.

That's when FHP says Fields struck the dip, causing his car to fly off the road and into a home's driveway. According to troopers, the front of Field's car struck a standing tree, causing it to uproot and strike vehicles in the driveway. Field's car then hit a mailbox before making its way back to the roadway.

Witnesses and security cameras captured the whole incident.