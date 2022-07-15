You could be fined for having an umbrella on one Tampa Bay beach

On Belleair Shore Beach umbrellas, tents and any kind of temporary shade are banned. If you are caught with one, you could be fined $150.

BELLEAIR SHORE, Fla. — Umbrellas are banned on Belleair Shore Beach. No, that is not a joke, it's in an ordinance passed by city leaders.

The ordinance, Belleair Beach residents said, was passed two years ago. It states that it is prohibited to, "Erect, possess, or cause to be erected any tent, canopy, umbrella, temporary shade structure or recreation structure on the beach within the incorporated limits of the town."

People who live in Belleair Beach use Belleair Shore Beach and they are upset.

"You can’t tell us that we have to come to the beach and use it in an unsafe matter," an attorney who filed a lawsuit against the city, Joseph Manzo, stated.

Manzo is fighting against the ban, stating it is unconstitutional.

"It’s not right, it’s unconstitutional and it’s irresponsible as an elected official," Manzo said.

Manzo is representing Pedro Redero who was cited for a violation of having an umbrella on the sand.

"I felt trampled on," Redero stated.

Redero said in mid-June he was at the beach with his family. He recalled a deputy with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office approaching him and giving him a citation.

That citation was for $150. All because he had an umbrella on the beach.

Redero said the shade is for his safety.

"Protection from the sun," Redero stated. "I’ve had several cancer taken off of my face."

Manzo said there are around 60 people with waterfront homes in Belleair Shore who live along the beach. He says some of them claim umbrellas obstruct their beachfront view.

"They were saying the umbrellas were blocking their view," Manzo said.

Belleair Shore Beach is split by private beach and public. The waterfront homeowners get exclusive access to the private section of the beach. Manzo said the public beach is utilized by hundreds of Belleair Beach residents.

Now with this umbrella ban, those living in Belleair Beach feel some waterfront owners are trying to keep them off the sand.

"They just don’t want us here, they’ve said so and that’s not right," Redero stated.

Redero has an arraignment on Aug. 4, 2022, for his violation of having an umbrella on the beach. Manzo has filed paperwork to dismiss the violation.