ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A fire broke out Monday morning at a building under construction at Lakewood High School.

There were no reported injuries and there were no students inside the school when the fire broke out around 5:40 a.m., according to St. Pete Fire and Rescue.

Pinellas County Schools said the fire happened in a building that the school is not using at this time.

Crews put out the fire and it did not disrupt classes on Monday.

