Fire rescue investigates cause of St. Pete house fire

There were no reported injuries to the residents or fire crews.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Investigators with the St Petersburg Fire & Rescue are looking into the cause of a house fire Sunday.

At around 12:45 p.m., firefighters responded to reports of a home on fire off of 12th Street S. Fire units were reportedly told that a person was still inside the house at the time.

Once on scene, the agency says crews immediately searched the room where the person was suspected to be, while also searching the entire home.

No one was found inside and all residents were found outside the house, firefighters say. There were no reported injuries to the residents or fire crews.

While the fire was successfully put out, investigators have been called to figure out the cause of the fire.