x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pinellas County

Fire rescue investigates cause of St. Pete house fire

There were no reported injuries to the residents or fire crews.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Investigators with the St Petersburg Fire & Rescue are looking into the cause of a house fire Sunday.

At around 12:45 p.m., firefighters responded to reports of a home on fire off of 12th Street S. Fire units were reportedly told that a person was still inside the house at the time.

Once on scene, the agency says crews immediately searched the room where the person was suspected to be, while also searching the entire home.

No one was found inside and all residents were found outside the house, firefighters say. There were no reported injuries to the residents or fire crews.

While the fire was successfully put out, investigators have been called to figure out the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Friend wonders whether man was actually killed by a gator in Largo