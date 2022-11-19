Fire found going through roof of St. Pete apartment, authorities say

There were no reported injuries to anybody at the apartment complex.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Firefighters say they found a fire burning through the roof of an apartment in St. Petersburg around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

When crews arrived at the St. Charles Row apartment complex on Pinellas Point Drive South, they saw flames coming out of an apartment on the second-floor, the St. Petersburg Fire and Rescue said in a news release.

The apartment was vacant and the fire was only in the attic, authorities say.

Rescue crews say they put out the fire immediately. There were no reported injuries to anybody at the apartment complex or first responders.