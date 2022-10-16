x
Pinellas County

St. Pete family without home after fire

The incident happened at the Enclave at Sable Point Condo's on 54th Ave S.
Credit: St. Petersburg Fire & Rescue

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One St. Petersburg family is without a home after an apartment fire early Sunday morning, according to fire officials

The incident happened at the Enclave at Sable Point Condos on 54th Ave S.

There were no reported injuries to residents or firefighters. 

Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

"The family that was in the condo that caught fire was able to escape and notify neighbors to get out of the building," the news release reads. 

The Red Cross is assisting three families that are impacted by the fire.

The cause is currently under investigation.

