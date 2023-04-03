Grand Prix co-owner, fans reflect on St. Pete's growth during 19th annual race

Organizers estimate 150,000 people to come to the area, bringing in at least $40 million into the local economy.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — More fans are set to flock to the Sunshine City and watch the final day of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

For co-Owner Kevin Savoree, it's been a thrilling ride to watch the race and the city's growth. This is the 19th annual race held by organizers.

"I'm blessed to get to do something that I love to do with people that I love to work with," Savoree said.

Organizers expect about 150,000 people to come to town from all over the world to watch, pouring at least $40 million into the local economy.

From full hotels to restaurants, along with other amenities, fans said the city is no longer just a hidden gem thanks in part to events like the Grand Prix.

Sharon Kantner of Smith & Associates Real Estate, who was in attendance, said people from all walks of life are flocking to the area in her 13 years of selling real estate here.

"We can't speak highly enough with where we live," Kantner said.

While long-time fans were in attendance, it didn't take much for people attending their first time to be impressed.

"I'm Tampa born and raised so it's really cool to see how it grows and see all these people," Elena Moore said.

Despite the growth, other fans hope the influx of interest will just be the beginning.

"I'm always fond of saying that St. Pete, in a way, this event is their [the city's] Super Bowl," Savoree said.

The event kicked off on Friday with racers taking part in a 1.8 mile-long, 14-turn track.