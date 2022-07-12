TradeWinds Island Resort evacuated due to fire, sheriff's office says

The fire was out by the time crews arrived, authorities said.

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — People at the TradeWinds Island Resort had to evacuate early Tuesday morning after a fire broke out, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say the fire started at 2:36 a.m. but was out by the time crews arrived. Firefighters did ventilate heavy smoke from inside the resort.

It is believed an air conditioning unit caught fire, sparking the evacuation.

The sheriff's office did not provide information about if anyone was hurt by the fire.