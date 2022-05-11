Jimmy Patronis travels to St. Pete to announce firefighter protection funding

The trip is part of a larger effort to limit first responders' exposure to cancer-causing carcinogens.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis will travel to St. Pete on Wednesday and announce grant funding to help protect firefighters from contaminants that threaten their long-term health.

Patronis will speak at 3 p.m. at St. Petersburg Fire Station #7 on 64th Avenue North. He'll be joined by St. Pete Fire Chief James Large, elected leaders and firefighting professionals.

The visit marks the latest stop in his multi-department tour. Last week, he went to a fire station in Ocoee, where he pledged $112,579 toward the purchase of safety equipment to protect firefighters from exposure to cancer-causing carcinogens.

Wednesday's news conference is expected to include an announcement about the distribution of more money from the Cancer Decontamination Grant Program, for which Patronis has been an advocate. Patronis pushed for heightened funding for the initiative, which helps fire stations afford cancer-causing contaminant mitigation equipment.

For years, 10 Tampa Bay has reported extensively on the threats posed by carcinogens. When we were covering the dangers in 2019, cancer had been named the leading cause of death for firefighters, who are diagnosed at disproportionate rates.

For years, advocates fought to get state lawmakers to pass a bill that would offer protection and financial coverage for firefighters diagnosed with certain types of cancers. It stalled eight times between 2003 and its eventual passage after our reporting in 2019. Former 10 Tampa Bay anchor Allison Kropff spearheaded our coverage. You can watch her November 2019 piece below.

In March 2022, Florida lawmakers passed SB 838, which would further expand treatment eligibility by revising the definition of a firefighter to include fire investigators, allowing them better access to certain types of cancer care. The bill has not yet been delivered to Gov. Ron DeSantis' Office.

"When the governor receives this bill, he will make a decision after reviewing it in final form. Governor DeSantis has always been a strong supporter of Florida’s First Responders," Press Secretary Christina Pushaw told 10 Tampa Bay in an email.