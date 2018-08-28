CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Three firefighters are being treated for smoke inhalation after fighting a fire at a Clearwater condominium.

The call came in just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at Imperial Cove, located off U.S. 19 and just north of Nursery Road.

About 25 residents, some elderly, were evacuated from a building as smoke and flames came from its roof, fire officials said. They were taken to the complex's recreation center for shelter.

Several crews responded to tackle the fire, with three firefighters suffering from smoke inhalation afterward.

It's believed the fire was started by air conditioning units on the roof, possibly an electrical issue.

Seven units were damaged: three from fire and four with serious water damage.

Developing: Crews responding to 3-alarm fire that apparently started on roof at apartment complex on US-19 in Clearwater. No injuries to residents, 3 firefighters suffered from smoke inhalation. pic.twitter.com/sjnkBqtL8v — Emerald Morrow (@EmeraldMorrow) August 28, 2018

