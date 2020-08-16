Firefighters: Apartment fires sends woman to the hospital with burns

Clearwater first responders responded to the Lexington Club Apartments for reports of a fire.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A woman was taken to the hospital Sunday with burns after an apartment fire in Clearwater.

Clearwater Fire and Rescue and Clearwater police responded to a call of a reported fire around 6:30 p.m. at the Lexington Club Apartments.

Officials say the fire was contained to a single apartment with one woman suffering from burns. She was taken to Tampa General Hospital as a trauma alert for treatment and is expected to be OK, according to a release.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

